Easy ways to eliminate unpleasant odors in the toilet: no chemicals

Unpleasant toilet odors are a common problem that can ruin your mood and even cause headaches. There are many ways to get rid of these odors, including without using chemical fragrances.

Since chemical fragrances can be harmful to health, safer and more natural alternatives can be used.

Read also: How to clean rust in the toilet at home: effective tips

Try baking soda - it's a natural absorbent that helps remove odors. Simply sprinkle some baking soda into the toilet bowl or pour the powder into a container and place it in the toilet room. The baking soda should be replaced daily with fresh baking soda, and it is fashionable to throw the old baking soda down the toilet.

Ground coffee has a strong flavor that helps mask unpleasant odors. You can use it in the same way as baking soda, or you can pour it into linen bags and hang them in the restroom.

You can also try vegetable charcoal - just place a few whole or powdered pieces in a bowl, cloth bag, or nylon stocking and place them where the smell is bad to purify the air.

As a reminder, we have already written how to clean and disinfect the toilet with garlic. This method will keep the toilet clean and kill all bacteria.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!