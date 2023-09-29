Onions and garlic are ingredients that are often used to add a more savory flavor to dishes. These vegetables are healthy, but they leave an unpleasant aftertaste, making your breath stink.

You shouldn't give up eating these products, because there are ways to get rid of the taste of garlic and onions in your mouth. According to Healthshots, this phenomenon is called halitosis.

The unpleasant odor of garlic and onions is caused by chemicals containing sulfur. To keep your breath from smelling like garlic or onions, you can use the following products:

Experts advise drinking water as it stimulates the production of saliva in the oral glands, which helps eliminate bacteria that cause bad breath. You should drink at least a glass of water after each meal to wash away the remains of onions and garlic from your teeth and tongue.

You can also get rid of the unpleasant odor and taste by eating vegetables or fruits after eating garlic or onions. These can be pears, grapes, plums, peaches, and cherries. However, researchers strongly recommend apples, as they contain natural enzymes that help break down sulfur compounds, thus fighting garlic and onion odors.

Experts say that milk significantly reduces the concentration of compounds in garlic and onions that cause an unpleasant odor. In addition, whole milk deodorizes unpleasant odors more effectively than skim milk.

Chewing gum can also help. Chewing gum stimulates saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and bacteria.

An effective remedy for garlic and onion odors is green tea, which contains plant chemicals that neutralize sulfur compounds.

