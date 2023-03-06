Simple recipes for March 8: festive cocktails for your sweetheart

Alcoholic cocktails don't have to be ordered in bars, you can make them at home. Especially if you decide to surprise your girlfriend on March 8.

You can prepare a festive dinner and add romance by placing scented candles around the room. Take nice glasses and try to make "Orange You Glad" or "Barracuda" coctailes for your sweetheart. We are sure that she will appreciate your initiative and be pleased with the surprise.

Read also: 5 recipes for homemade alcoholic cocktails that can be made in 5 minutes

To make a good "Orange You Glad" orange cocktail, you will need:

Video of the day

Gin - 60 ml

Lemon juice - 15 ml

Orange juice - 30 ml

Syrup - 15 ml

Soda - optional

Mix gin, lemon juice, orange juice, soda and a little syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake again, strain into a cocktail glass and pour into glasses. Serve with a slice of orange.

"Barracuda" is also easy to make. Buy rum (45 ml), Galliano L'Autentico liqueur (15 ml), pineapple juice (60 ml) and squeeze lime juice.

Pour all the ingredients into a shaker and add a few ice cubes. Shake, strain into a chilled glass with new ice cubes. This cocktail can be decorated with mint or a piece of pineapple.

Recall that UAportal shared salad recipes and dalgona coffee that you can make for breakfast for your beloved.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!