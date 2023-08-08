Simple tools that will rid the toilet of unpleasant odours

If your toilet starts to emit unpleasant odours from time to time, even though you keep it clean, it may mean that dirt has accumulated in the sewer pipes and it's time for an emergency cleaning.

And if you don't like to use aggressive chemicals, you can use baking soda, salt and vinegar. To do this, you need to pour 1/2 cup of salt and 6 tablespoons of baking soda into the toilet bowl, and then pour a glass of vinegar over it. After 20-30 minutes, the soda and salt should be able to remove dirt and limescale deposits from the pipes under the influence of the vinegar, and the unpleasant smell will disappear.

If you want to scent the air in your bathroom with natural products, you can try using vegetable charcoal. It has the ability to absorb unpleasant odours. Simply place a few whole charcoal coals or powder in a bowl, a cloth bag or an old nylon stocking and place it in the toilet. After a day, replace the charcoal with "fresh" charcoal.

Baking soda will work in the same way as charcoal. However, it can not only absorb odours, but also neutralise them. Pour a tablespoon of baking soda into the toilet bowl, and pour the same amount into the cistern. And for the ultimate result, pour the baking soda on a saucer and place it near the toilet.

Ground coffee can also help to scent a room. Simply pour it into a small container and place it in the toilet room.

You can also use citrus peels. Simply place a few dried orange or lemon peels in a cloth bag and place it in the corner of the toilet to freshen the air. You can add cinnamon or nutmeg to the zest to enhance the aroma.

To keep your toilet not only clean, but also disinfected, you can use household chemicals from time to time to kill germs and help whiten it. If you have allergic reactions to various household products, you can also use "folk" methods.

