A fan is an indispensable tool during the summer heat, but if you don't clean it regularly, it can be dangerous. In fact, you will inhale dust and dirt that accumulate on the blades. This can cause an allergic reaction or respiratory problems.

We will share tips on how to clean your fan properly. You will need a screwdriver, a microfiber cloth, and a soft brush.

How to clean the fan

First, unplug the fan from the power source. Also, make sure that the wires are not tangled and keep the plug away from any liquids or water.

Disassemble the fan carefully. Even if you are not the type of person who likes to read instructions before disassembling something, it is still recommended that you familiarize yourself with them.

Lay the fan face down on a flat surface and carefully unscrew to gain access to the blades.

The blades are where dust accumulates the most, so start by cleaning them. You can use a cloth or, if there is a lot of dirt, a vacuum cleaner with a special nozzle. Be careful not to damage the blades. Avoid spraying any cleaning agents directly on the fan and wipe it well after cleaning. Additionally, wipe the grille with a microfiber cloth. Once all parts are clean, reassemble the appliance.

How to clean the fan without disassembling



To do this, you will need a compressed air cylinder. Place the nozzle between the mesh front of the fan and blow away the dust.

Alternatively, you can use a cold hair dryer or a vacuum cleaner with an attachment. Then take a microfiber cloth and wipe the outside of the fan.

If you want to clean the blades but don't want to disassemble the device, you can use a cleaning spray.

"Mix a mixture of white vinegar, a few drops of essential oil, and a spoonful of baking soda in a bottle. Shake the bottle and spray the solution on the fan grill. Then cover with a plastic bag and turn on the fan for a few minutes. The bag will collect any dirt that is blown away. This guarantees a hassle-free cleaning," suggests Nick Small, a small appliances expert.

