An easy way to get rid of ants in the house with chalk and soap

In the summer, everyone probably has experienced the problem of ants crawling into your home and attacking the places where you store food. You don't need expensive and toxic pesticides to get rid of ants in your apartment. You can try common home remedies, and there will be no more ants in the house.

According to Аpartmentguide.com, ants can be scared away with the help of natural repellents. And these are simple ways to get rid of these annoying insects.

You can use vinegar, which should be mixed with water in equal proportions and rubbed on the floor and countertops. The smell will be strong and insects will run away from the house

Cinnamon can also repel ants. Sprinkle cinnamon powder on window sills, baseboards, or doorways to prevent ants from entering the house. Or use black pepper instead of cinnamon.

As you know, ants use odor as a means of navigation. By drawing a line with chalk where you notice ants, you will disrupt their path and confuse them, so they will leave.

Hand soap can also repel insects - mix it with hot water and put it in a spray bottle. You can use this mixture to spray countertops, entryways, or other places where you notice ants marching.

Coffee grounds also disorient insects - sprinkle them under the front door, on window sills, near baseboards, and insects that cannot tolerate pungent odors will not enter the house.

Citrus peels - from lemons, limes, grapefruits, or oranges - will also help in the fight against ants. Place citrus peels around the areas where you find ants to scare them away. For an extra measure, use naturally scented citrus cleaners to wipe down these areas.

Experts advise that in the fight against ants, do not forget to hide food scraps or food to avoid attracting them to your home. Seal cereals and sugar tightly. Place fruit in plastic containers so that ants cannot get to the food.

