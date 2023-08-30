A simple marinade recipe for crispy zucchini for the winter

The end of summer is always marked by the preservation of stocks for the winter. Cucumbers, tomatoes, and other vegetables are especially popular for twisting.

Here is a recipe for pickled zucchini that will be spicy and crispy. You will definitely like them. This recipe is so simple and quick that in just a few minutes you will have delicious crispy zucchini in jars.

For three liter jars you will need:

2 kg of zucchini

21 cloves of garlic

Dill inflorescences - one in each jar

3 bay leaves

15 allspice peas

15 pieces of cloves

ground coriander - to taste.

How to cook

Thoroughly wash and sterilize the jars in which you will close the zucchini. Also boil the lids for the jars.

Zucchini should be washed and cut into slices, about 1 cm thick.

Put herbs, garlic, bay leaf, 5 allspice peas and the same amount of cloves at the bottom of each jar, and optionally add coriander to each jar with the tip of a knife.

Then tamp the zucchini firmly in the jars and pour boiling water over them.

Now prepare the marinade for the zucchini. To do this, pour the water from the zucchini jars into a large saucepan and add another 100 ml of water. Add 2 tsp of salt with a slide and 70 g of sugar.

Put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil. As soon as the water boils, add 80 ml of 9% vinegar and boil for a minute. Then immediately pour the marinade into jars with zucchini and roll up the lids.

