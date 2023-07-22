A simple procedure will help get rid of wrinkles: take lemon and petroleum jelly

Skin aging is a natural phenomenon, but wrinkles can be smoothed out with natural ingredients. You will need petroleum jelly and lemon.

So, you can find a natural alternative to using cosmetic creams to fight wrinkles. This was reported by Sante Plus.

Read also: Forget about dandruff and oily hair: the best essential oils for hair

It is important to take care of your skin both in the morning and in the evening. You also need to use sunscreen, drink enough water, and give up bad habits.

In addition to a healthy lifestyle, you can fight the appearance of wrinkles in other ways. Vaseline is one of the most powerful skin nourishing products. And for good reason, it helps fight water loss in skin tissue. Therefore, it softens the skin and protects it from external influences.

Video of the day

As you can see, its beneficial moisturising effect, which prevents the signs of ageing, makes petroleum jelly ideal for slowing the appearance of wrinkles. It can also be used as a make-up remover due to its oily texture. One thing is for sure: once you try it, you won't be able to do without it.

In addition, to reduce wrinkles, you will need to mix petroleum jelly with lemon. The latter increases the content of collagen in the body, an active compound associated with skin elasticity.

Read also: A quick way to straighten hair with cornstarch has been named

How to make a mask with petroleum jelly and lemon?

To increase collagen production and smooth the skin, this homemade cream is an effective alternative to conventional cosmetics.

Start by adding a teaspoon of petroleum jelly and a tablespoon of lemon until you get a smooth mixture. You have an irresistible remedy for wrinkles and fine lines.

How to use this anti-wrinkle treatment?

Apply this anti-wrinkle cream to cleansed face, avoiding the eye and mouth area. Use your fingertips to massage in circular motions to help the cream penetrate the epidermis. Continue massaging for 10 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

As a reminder, some products can help stop aging and keep you younger longer. Thanks to useful trace elements and vitamins, they will have a wonderful effect on human health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!