Cooking the perfect barbecue is a real science based on an understanding of chemical processes. From collagen to actin, each ingredient has its own importance. Scientists and professors share their knowledge and help you understand how to apply scientific principles to achieve a delicious result.

Cooking a delicious barbecue is not only about skill, but also about understanding the chemical processes that occur with meat. Professor of Chemistry Matt Hartings, known for his research in the kitchen, says that the key to achieving the perfect flavor is to cook the meat slowly.

One of the main components of meat is proteins such as actin and myosin. During the cooking process, these proteins break down or "unravel" from their structure, which helps to achieve the desired tenderness and juiciness of the meat.

In addition, tougher cuts of meat, such as brisket, contain collagen, another type of protein. The time it takes for collagen to break down during cooking helps to achieve the tenderness and flavor in meat that barbecue lovers appreciate.

When cooking barbecue, it is important to retain moisture and avoid rapid evaporation. Cooking too quickly can lead to moisture loss and drying of the meat. However, using a slow cooking method allows collagen to decompose, which ensures juiciness, tenderness and flavor of the barbecue.

Understanding the scientific basis of barbecue cooking opens up new horizons for lovers of this type of cooking. Knowledge of chemistry helps to improve cooking techniques and achieve delicious and unsurpassed results. This science is not only interesting, but also practical for anyone who likes to spend time at the grill.

