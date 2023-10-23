Bringing instability and conflict: why you shouldn't keep triangular objects in your bedroom

Some objects can bring instability, problems in your family and personal life, and insomnia. This is because you have placed them in the wrong place.

For example, triangular objects should not be kept in the bedroom. According to popular belief, this can ruin personal relationships, and a third person will appear in the couple.

In addition, there are other reasons why you should give up triangular objects, or even paintings with triangles in the bedroom:

1. Feng shui. This ancient practice considers triangular objects to be a symbol of instability and conflict. They can cause an imbalance of energy in the home, which can lead to problems in relationships, health, and career.

2. Psychology. The triangular shape can cause feelings of anxiety and discomfort. It can be associated with danger, threat or violence. Triangular objects in the bedroom can make it difficult to fall asleep and lead to bad dreams.

3. Safety. Triangular objects can be traumatic. They can cause injury if you bump into them or trip over them. This is especially dangerous in the bedroom, where people spend a lot of time resting.

Triangular furniture (armchairs, wardrobes, tables of this shape), triangular paintings or other decorative items, triangular patterns on wallpaper or bedding should not be kept in the bedroom.

Of course, not all people believe in these signs. Some people believe that triangular objects can be quite safe and even useful. For example, triangular pillows can support your head and neck while you sleep, and triangular mirrors can create the illusion of more space.

We would like to remind you that some decor and interior items have positive energy and will attract wealth and success.

