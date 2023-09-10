Causes of insomnia: how to fall asleep quickly

Many of us have experienced a situation where we want to sleep but can't. Psychologists believe that the causes of insomnia may be related to our emotional state and psychological factors.

This is one of the most common causes of insomnia.

How to cope with insomnia on your own and without medication

Eat the right snack:

The first tip is to make sure that hunger is not the cause of your insomnia. Sometimes, a light snack of vegetables or buckwheat porridge without oil is recommended to improve your well-being. Also, a glass of warm milk or half a banana can help calm you down.

A comfortable place to sleep:

The second obvious reason is your sleeping place. Freshly laundered bedding, a ventilated room, and thick curtains that block out light can improve your sleep quality.

Aromatherapy:

Using an essential oil scented lamp for 15-20 minutes before bed can help you relax and improve your sleep quality.

Herbal baths:

A short 15-minute bath with chamomile or valerian infusion can also help you fall asleep more deeply and peacefully.

We have already mentioned that sometimes it can be difficult to fall asleep due to worries and problems in your personal or professional life, so in the morning, people are tired and unproductive. We have prepared some practical tips to help you deal with this problem.

