It is becoming increasingly clear that our climate goals are difficult to achieve. In 2022, the temperature rose by 1.26 °C, and by the mid-2030s we could be close to 1.5 °C. Even with the current climate policy, temperatures are expected to rise by more than 2.5°C by the end of the century.

This temperature rise will pose a real threat to vulnerable communities and ecosystems around the world. In this regard, it is time to look for radically new solutions to stop climate change, writes Science Alert.

Powerful volcanic eruptions such as Tambora (Indonesia, 1815) and Pinatubo (Philippines, 1991) can help, temporarily lowering global temperatures. This is due to the formation of a foggy layer of microscopic particles in the upper atmosphere, which temporarily obscures the Sun. This effect could be copied to overcome global warming.

The sun heats the Earth, but the heat is trapped by greenhouse gases, which trap the heat released by our planet. Artificial fog, such as that which occurs after volcanic eruptions, can reduce the impact of gases by trapping as little as 1% of sunlight and cooling the planet by 1°C.

Engineering estimates suggest that this process could be accomplished using jet aircraft that would release reflective particles into the upper atmosphere. While this may seem implausible, scientific evidence supports its technical feasibility and relative effectiveness.

It is important to note that dimming the sun does not solve the problem of the root climate perturbation caused by CO₂ emissions. However, it can provide temporary relief from the effects of climate change.

This method allows to create a uniform cooling effect around the world by adjusting the location of particle emissions. This can significantly reduce climate risks, but does not completely eliminate them.

An important aspect is that dimming the Sun does not solve the main problem - an increase in the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere. At the same time, there may be side effects, such as impacts on the ozone layer, changes in precipitation patterns, and atmospheric reactions, which require further study.

Tackling the causes of climate change is key to future sustainability, and efforts to reduce CO₂ emissions must continue. However, dimming the Sun may be a temporary solution to reduce the negative effects of climate change while the fight against the root causes of this phenomenon continues.

