Green tea is one of the most popular types of tea in the world. It has a bright, rich flavor and tonic properties. Green tea can be brewed several times, but few people know how many times exactly.

the number of green tea brews depends on several factors:

Type of tea:

Whole-leaf green and white tea can be brewed three to four times, while pu-erh and oolong tea can be brewed up to 5-7 times.

Brewing method:

If you use a large teapot, it is better to limit yourself to two brews.

Taste preferences:

Some people prefer stronger tea, while others prefer weaker tea.

To brew green tea several times, follow these recommendations:

Use high-quality tea:

Poor-quality tea will not have a rich flavor even when brewed for the first time.

Pour boiling water over the tea:

The water temperature for brewing green tea is 75-80 °C.

Do not brew the tea for too long:

The brewing time for green tea is 2-3 minutes. The tea changes its flavor with each new brewing. It becomes less saturated, but new shades of taste and aroma appear.

