On Sunday, October 22, Russian occupation troops attacked an energy infrastructure facility in eastern Ukraine, and there is a high probability that these attacks could continue.

Therefore, it is important that Ukrainians are ready to raise the temperature in their homes to ensure comfort and keep warm. To do this, here are some tips from Apostrophe.

Use natural light: Open all curtains and blinds to utilize the maximum amount of sunlight. This will help keep the room warm and boost your mood with the extra sunlight. Position furniture correctly: To maximize heating efficiency, make sure radiators are not covered by furniture such as sofas. Avoid placing chairs too close to radiators. If you provide easy access to the radiators, the heat from the central heating will be evenly distributed throughout the room. Use the steam from the shower effectively: This method can be quite effective, especially if you live alone or with a partner. Simply leave the bathroom door open while you shower. The steam and heat will warm the rest of the dwelling, ensuring efficient heat distribution. Place curtains behind radiators: Avoid covering the radiators with curtains, as the heat will be directed towards the windows instead of the room. Instead, place curtains behind radiators to ensure efficient heat distribution within the room. Avoid draughts: Any uncovered areas can lead to cold air entering and heat loss, which is extremely important in colder conditions. To avoid this, consider purchasing draught-proofing products to help keep heat in the room, even if it's repurposed items like pillows or blankets.

