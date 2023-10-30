The forecast of magnetic storms for November 2023 has appeared: when dangerous dates

Magnetic storms (solar flares, geomagnetic activity) are processes occurring on the surface of the Sun that release energy into space, which, reaching the Earth's magnetic field, can cause painful sensations in weather-dependent people.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, two medium intensity magnetic storms are expected in November 2023.

The first magnetic storm will occur on November 18-19. It will be caused by the passage of sunspot AR3054 near Earth. The storm will peak on November 19, when the intensity of the Earth's magnetic field may increase to 7 points.

The second magnetic storm will occur on November 24-25. It will be caused by the passage of sunspot AR3055 near Earth. The storm will peak on November 25, when the intensity of the Earth's magnetic field may increase to 6 points.

On November 29 and 30, a weak magnetic storm is expected, which can be felt only by weather-dependent people.

Magnetic storms can cause different symptoms such as:

Headache

Indisposedness

Fatigue

Insomnia

Apathy

Nervousness

Anxiety

Depression

Heart rhythm disturbance

In people with chronic illnesses, magnetic storms can worsen disease symptoms.

How to prepare for magnetic storms

First of all, reduce the load on the body. During magnetic storms, the human body becomes more sensitive to stress. Physical exertion, overstrain and stressful situations should be avoided.

Drink more water. Magnetic storms can cause dehydration in the body. Therefore, it is important to drink more water to avoid health problems.

Take calming medications. If you feel anxious, irritable or have a headache, you can take sedatives or make herbal tea with melissa, peppermint or chamomile.

You can make yourself feel better with geomagnetic fluctuations by taking a contrast shower. You can take a bath with sea salt, which has a calming effect on the body and helps to cope with the effects of magnetic storms.

Fresh air helps normalize sleep and improve overall health - combine walks in the air with listening to pleasant music.

Recall, when the seasonal migrations of birds and other animals take place, they orient themselves with the help of the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly provoke magnetic storms on Earth, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

