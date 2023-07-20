51-year-old Australian Tim Sheddock and his dog Bella were caught in a storm in the Pacific Ocean on a catamaran. The man was drifting in the ocean for three months, waiting for help.

All this time, he and his dog ate fish and drank rainwater. According to Deutsche Welle, the sailor started his journey in April, leaving the Mexican port of La Paz.

The man planned to travel 6000 km to the French Polynesia archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. A few weeks later, he was caught in a storm. The ship he was sailing on broke down, and the electronics and radio communication broke down. The ship became uncontrollable.

Only three months into their "sea adventure," Sheddock and his dog were spotted by a helicopter from a passing fishing trawler.

The rescuers were put aboard the trawler and sent back to Mexico.

Commenting on his adventure, the man said: "I went through a very difficult ordeal at sea. I just need rest and good food because I was alone for a long time. Otherwise, I am in good health."

