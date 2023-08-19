You will need salt, vinegar and lemon juice: how to quickly remove iron marks

Keeping clothes in perfect condition is a task that every housewife faces. However, sometimes careless ironing can leave iron marks on clothes. They can become a real problem.

UAportal will tell you how to get rid of iron stains on clothes using simple and affordable methods that will save your favourite things.

Table vinegar, which can always be found in the kitchen cupboard, not only plays an important role in cooking, but also proves to be an indispensable saviour in the fight against iron stains. Rub the problematic area of the fabric with vinegar and then gently iron it with a hot iron through cheesecloth. The result will not be long in coming.

If you don't have vinegar at hand, lemon juice is a good alternative solution. Apply lemon juice to the stain, sprinkle with powdered sugar and let it dry. After that, just wash the item in cool water and the iron marks will disappear.

Salt is also an equally effective remedy. Soak the stain with cold water, sprinkle salt on top and let it dry. Then just rinse the item in cold water and the stain will disappear without a trace.

By applying these simple life hacks, you can easily and quickly get rid of iron marks, keeping your clothes looking their best.

