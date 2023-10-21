Orionid Stream: A meteor shower can be seen in the sky on the night of 22 October

At the end of October, namely on the night of the 21st to 22nd, the sky will present an opportunity to observe one of the most magical meteor streams known as Orionids.

This was reported by the space agency NASA. Orionids are considered one of the most beautiful meteor streams, thanks to which this extraordinary phenomenon always attracts fans of astronomy.

These meteors move very fast at a speed of about 66 kilometers per second. Each year, the Orionids peak in the second half of October, when Earth crosses the path of this meteor stream through a region of space scattered by particles from Halley's Comet.

To have mercy on this unforgettable sight, you should position yourself to have southeast over the horizon if you are in the northern hemisphere, or northeast if you are on the southern hemisphere. It usually takes about 20-30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, but once that happens, you'll be able to enjoy the magical meteor shower.

It's also important to note that NASA is organizing a live broadcast of what happened from the Marshall Space Flight Center. The broadcast will begin at 5 am Kiev time, which will allow you to join the amazement even for those who will not be able to be in a suitable place for observation.

It is important to note that the constellation Orion, which gave its name to this meteor shower, is not the source of the meteors. It acts as a radiant, a point in the sky from which the Orionids seem to originate. This type of majestic phenomenon is best observed at an angle of 45 to 90 degrees from the radiant.

