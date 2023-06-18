Enemy losses in the Tauride sector: minus a helicopter and over 70 pieces of military equipment (video)

Over the past day, the defense forces have dealt a significant blow to the ranks of the Russian army, resulting in the destruction of over 70 pieces of enemy military equipment.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, "every day turns into hell for Russians. Our soldiers are skillfully destroying the enemy."

Thus, in the Tavriya sector, units of the Defense Forces' missile troops and artillery carried out 1,829 firing missions over the last day.

"During this time, the enemy suffered significant losses, with over four companies reported killed and wounded. Additionally, 77 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed or damaged, and 12 Russian ammunition storage sites were destroyed," said Tarnavsky.

The defense forces were destroyed:

Ka-52 helicopter,

24 tanks,

12 armored personnel carriers,

5 ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIERS,

3 MTLBS,2 ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIERS,

2 Orlan-10 UAVs,

Zala UAV,

"Sturm-S" anti-tank missile system.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south are conducting active offensives in several areas at once.

