On Friday, February 2, a giant asteroid known as 2008 OS7 will fly over the Earth. Its diameter is almost 500 meters.

Daily video

Astronomers from the Taipei Astronomical Museum have classified it as potentially dangerous, writes NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

What is known about 2008 OS7

The asteroid 2008 OS7 was discovered in 2008. Its diameter ranges from 470 to 1050 meters, which is approximately equal to the height of the Eiffel Tower.

On February 2, 2024, the asteroid will fly past the Earth at a distance of about 2.85 million kilometers, which is 7.3 times the distance to the Moon.

The speed of the 2008 OS7 is 18.2 km/h.

A collision with the Earth is not expected on February 2.

What other potentially dangerous asteroids are known

According to NASA, in 2024, 18 celestial bodies will pass at a distance of less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth.

The closest to us will be the large asteroid Apophis (99942 Apophis) with a diameter of 370 m - it will fly by on April 14, 2029 at a distance of less than 40 thousand kilometers.

However, forecasts of asteroid trajectories are subject to change. For example, five years ago, a different date for Apophis' approach to Earth was predicted - 2068.

Is there a risk of collision with an asteroid?

The risk of a collision with the asteroid 2008 OS7 on February 2, 2024, is very low.

Scientists are constantly monitoring the trajectories of asteroids and looking for ways to divert them if the need arises.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!