Lenten cookies in 15 minutes: how to make delicious cookies without eggs and baking

Lent is a time when believers have to limit themselves in food and certain products. However, this is not a reason to eat only porridge.

UAportal has prepared a recipe for Lenten nut cookies, which can be cooked quickly. This delicious treat is made without milk, eggs and does not require baking.

For these cookies you will need:

flour - 180 g;

sugar - 100 g;

oil - 50 ml;

water - 50 ml;

baking powder - 5 g;

vanilla sugar - 10 g;

nuts of choice - 50 g.

First you need to mix flour, a pinch of salt, sugar, baking powder and vanilla sugar. Then add chopped nuts to the mixture, oil, and gradually add cold water.

Knead the dough well, so it's elastic, form it into a sausage. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and put it in the fridge for a while so that it freezes a bit.

Slice the "sausage" into thin rounds. Fry on a dry hot pan on low heat on both sides.

