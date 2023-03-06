Lenten and budget dish: how to bake red cabbage with apples

Red cabbage is very low-calorie but very useful. It contains vitamins C and K, various microelements, folic acid, rich in fiber and amino acids. It also contains a lot of phytoncides and anthocyanins.

Cabbage is useful both raw and baked or fermented. Food experts from the Shuba website offer a recipe for red cabbage salad that will amaze you with its taste.

For cooking, you will need:

Apples - 3 pcs.

Red cabbage - 500 g

Oil - 50 g

Sugar - 3 tbsp.

Apple cider vinegar - 4 tbsp.

Clove - 4 pcs.

Water - 250 ml.

Ground black pepper - 1 tsp.

How to cook?

Shred the cabbage, peel the apples, and cut them into cubes.

Grease a baking dish with oil, add the cabbage and apples, and add all other ingredients.

Send the mold to the heated up to 200 degrees oven for about 1.5 hours. Stir occasionally.

The dish can be consumed warm or when it's cold.

