The last magnetic storm of October will be strong: dangerous days

On October 22, a weak magnetic storm that lasted for two days had ended. Howeve on the 23rd of October, a new geomagnetic shock is expected, which will last until October 26. This storm will be weak and little perceptible.

The last storm in October will take place on the 29th and will last until October 30. The power will be 3-4 points.

During the period of geomagnetic disturbances, weather-sensitive people may experience malaise. Among the symptoms: dizziness, headaches, palpitations, blood pressure fluctuations.

Specialists recommend to observe a healthy lifestyle. in the period of magnetic storms Do not eat unhealthy food, drink coffee or alcoholic beverages.

You should also reduce both physical and mental stress. The best thing to do these days is walking out on the fresh air and drink more fluids. Include more seasonal vegetables, fruits, greens, nuts and fish in your diet.

Recall, when seasonal migrations of birds and other animals take place, they orient themselves using the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly provoke magnetic storms on Earth, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

