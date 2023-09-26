Spoiling sleep and causing depression: stylists named the three worst colours for the bedroom

When designers criticise colours in the interior, they often mean the negative impact of these colours on the mood of the inhabitants of such premises.

Black

Although some people like to use black in interior design, many people find this colour to be a negative emotion. Any shade of black can create a feeling of heaviness and block a positive mood. While some people may feel comfortable in black rooms, painting all the walls black is probably not the best idea, as it can create a gloomy environment.

Dark purple

Purple is a fairly popular choice for the interior as it is associated with luxury and wealth. Purple can be used on individual elements or even walls. However, it is not a good idea to paint all the walls of the bedroom purple, as it can create the same feeling as black.

Dark grey

In general, dark grey is a pretty good choice for interior design, but not for the bedroom. Emotionally and physically, it can be an exhausting colour. For many people, it is really associated with negative feelings.

