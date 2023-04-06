You will need women's clothing: How to perfectly wash windows without leaving streaks

Cleaning windows is a task that many people find very difficult. But the coming of the spring holiday of Easter can inspire cleaning. To clean windows without streaks, you can use an unusual method - a nylon stocking. This simple method helps to clean glass quickly and efficiently without leaving any water residue, without the need for newspaper or a dry cloth.

Maybe you have old tights with arrows or hooks that you don't wear anymore. Don't throw them away, put them to good use. But to achieve the best results and get rid of streaks on your windows, you'll also need a lemon.

Here's how to clean windows without streaks with a nylon stocking:

Preparation. Pour 4-5 liters of warm water into a bucket and add a small slice of lemon. The lemon acid will help neutralize the lime in the water, preventing it from settling on the glass; Washing. Dip a microfiber or linen cloth in a bucket of water, let it get well soaked, and then wring it out lightly. Wipe the dirt off the glass, be careful if your window has a stone sill, as lemon juice can damage the surface; Degreasing. To get rid of water and dirt residue, use a special water drain or a soft suede cloth to wipe the glass; Final polishing. Now that you've cleaned the window of dirt and degreased it, you can use a nylon stocking to give it a final polish. Just put the stocking on the hand that is comfortable for you and wipe the glass in a circular motion. The nylon material absorbs moisture perfectly and makes the glass shiny without leaving any streaks; Repeat the process on the other windows. Repeat the washing and polishing process on all the windows you plan to clean. Refill the bucket with water and lemon as needed, and replace the cloth if it becomes dirty.

This simple method using a nylon stocking and a lemon will help you clean your windows quickly and efficiently without streaks or water residue. Plus, it's an environmentally friendly option because it doesn't require the use of paper towels or newspapers. So, take advantage of this simple method and get your windows clean and sparkling in time for the Easter celebration.

