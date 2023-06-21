You need only two ingredients: a recipe for red currant jam

Currants are delicious not only when fresh, but also as jam or preserves. This is a great way to preserve currants for the winter. Given that this berry contains a lot of pectin, it makes a terrific jam.

Ingredients:

- Red currants - 1 kg

- Sugar - 1 kg

The method of preparation:

1. Rinse, sort, remove twigs and dry the berries.

2. Grind the red currants in a blender.

3. Add sugar to the berry mass and put on a slow fire. Cook until it thickens. Remove the foam.

4 Sterilise the jars and boil the metal lids for 5-7 minutes. Put the jam into the jars and roll up. Turn over, wrap and leave to cool.

5. Keep the jars in a cool, dark place or in the fridge. The jam can be stored for a year.

