A fist will help: how to find out the size of your socks in a second

To avoid foot diseases and ingrown toenails, it's important to choose the right size of socks. This tip will help you know your sock size in less than a minute without taking extra measurements when buying a new pair.

At first glance, choosing socks is a small thing. However, regularly wearing too big or too small socks can lead to calluses or even toe deformations.

Read also: How to easily thread a needle

This comes from the constant tension that the shoes and socks create together. It's especially important to get the size of your children's socks right.

To quickly check if the socks are the right size for you, you need to wrap the sock around your clenched fist so that the edges come together. If you can do it without stretching the sock - the size is right for you.

Video of the day

Podiatrists suggest checking it as follows: take a sock and put it on your heel. Pull it effortlessly to your toes. If the tip does not reach the longest toe of your foot, big, index or middle, or vice versa - covers it too much, unfortunately, you missed the size.

Recall that earlier, we shared about how to remove white salt stains and stains on shoes without chemicals.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!