Raspberries are an important seasonal berry that has significant health benefits. Ksenia Ren, a nutritionist and healthy eating consultant, talked about the benefits of raspberries, their consumption recommendations and restrictions.

Raspberries are rich in antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, vitamins E and C, carotenoids and flavonoids. These components help reduce oxidative stress in the body and protect cells.

This berry is popular in the treatment of colds due to its high content of vitamin C, salicylic acid, flavonoids and anthocyanins. It can reduce fever by causing intense sweating.

Read also: How to grow healthy and strong raspberry bushes: spring tips for gardeners

Video of the day

Raspberries are good for those who are struggling with being overweight. They can also be consumed by diabetics because they have a low glycemic index. People with cholesterol metabolism disorders, blood clotting and hypertension are advised to eat raspberries as the organic acids they contain can lower blood pressure.

Raspberries should not be eaten by people suffering from gout (the berries contain a lot of organic acids, which contribute to purine metabolism disorders), gastritis and stomach ulcers. Also, people who are prone to allergies should monitor the amount of food they eat. According to Nutrition & Metabolism, eating up to 50 grams of fructose per day is safe for health. This is approximately 300-400 grams of fruit/berries.

To recap, we have already written about how to care for raspberries.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!