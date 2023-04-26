Get a bold and confident look: the most stylish hairstyle in 2023 has been named (photo)

The trendy hairstyle of 2023 is very bob. This hairstyle is suitable for different face shapes and colors.

A special place is occupied by the Italian bob, which will allow you to look bold and confident. We also offer to get inspired by ideas for creating your own unique look.

The Italian bob has its roots in the distant 60s. The hairstyle is quite lush, but the hair seems light due to the thick tips.

The popular hairstyle is already chosen by famous influencers and other celebrities. For example, the French model Aurélie Lacombe looks quite impressive with an Italian bob.

Here are other options that will help you decide on a haircut. Among them is a bob with massive ends. This is a versatile hairstyle that does not require maintenance and looks extremely chic.

French bean is no less popular than Italian bean.

A heavy bob of medium length, not too short and not too long. It emphasizes the neck, frames the face, and, ultimately, has a head-turning silhouette and appropriate volume. Unpretentious chic, which should be combined with a good time.

Bob of the 90s. Super short and strong, but with a textured feminine edge.

The French bob is a short bob with a soft fringe for a slightly more French 60s bob.

Recall that in 2023, short haircuts will be especially relevant. Such hairstyles look spectacular and create an accent in the overall look.

