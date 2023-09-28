Useful snack: housewives were advised how to dry apples at home

There are several ways to dry apples that can be used in different conditions. The oldest and easiest is to dry apples in the sun. This method is best suited for summer. The fruit is prepared by spreading it on a net or paper and dried naturally for 3-4 days, stirring it daily. To protect against pests, apples are covered with gauze.

In apartments, an oven is usually used to dry apples. The cut fruit is placed on a baking sheet in a single layer and dried at 75° C for 7-8 hours with the door ajar. To achieve better results, the temperature is reduced to 50-55°C after a certain time. Stir the apples every hour and a half.

An electric dryer is another way to dry apples. The fruits are placed in a single row, and this method is the fastest - apples are ready in 2-3 hours.

You can also use a microwave oven for drying. Cut the apples into thin slices, spread them evenly on a baking sheet, and heat them in the microwave for 2 minutes. If the apples are still moist, they can be returned to the microwave and reheated until tender.

To protect dried apples from pests, you can pre-treat the fruit before drying:

Wash the slices of chopped apples in a salt solution. Make a vinegar solution (a spoonful of vinegar per liter of water) and dip some salted apple slices in it for 10 minutes. After that, dry the apples.

When storing dried apples, it is important to keep some rules in mind:

Store them in a well-ventilated, dry and dark place.

The storage temperature should not exceed +10 degrees.

In case of drying in summer, bright light can cause discoloration of apples, so they should be covered.

In winter, when the humidity increases, it is recommended to move the drying to the pantry and set the container with apples next to a plate of salt to absorb excess moisture.

Dried apples should be stored away from foods with a strong aroma.

Do not keep them near heat sources, which can lead to product spoilage.

Use tight natural bags or hermetically sealed storage boxes to ensure oxygen is available.

Dried apples are a source of various vitamins and minerals and can be stored for several years if properly dried.

