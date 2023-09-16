Useful life hack: why microwave pizza is heated with a glass of water

When you heat a pizza in the microwave, it can feel like rubber. The reason is that the oven melts the cheese and heats the toppings, but makes the crust harder.

Experts advise using a glass of water when heating pizza. Put one or two slices of pizza on a plate and place a container (suitable for microwave use) with water next to it.

Heat the pizza on high power for about 45 seconds until it is hot.

How experts explain this life hack

It is noted that there is an interaction between microwaves and matter.

Firstly, heating a glass of water for 30-45 seconds in the microwave is not enough to make the water boil. So, you won't be filling the microwave with water vapour, which can ruin the crust.

Water works by acting as a "microwave sink" or "dummy load".

If you heat a pizza without water, it will absorb all the microwaves. The water in the sauce and toppings evaporates quickly and soaks the crust. This way, you can get a nice crust with unmelted cheese and cold toppings or a hard crust with hot toppings.

The use of a dummy load absorbs some of the microwaves and softens the reaction, allowing the water and oil to heat up at a more even rate. In essence, the cheese melts again and the filling and crust become hot at about the same time.

The best way to reheat a pizza

To do this, use the oven.

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees, put the pizza on a baking tray (or a pizza mould if you have one) and heat it until it is hot.

