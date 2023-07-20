Scientists from the University of Queensland in Australia have found that caterpillars of the flannel moth, which have a huge sting, have produced poison with the help of ancient microbes.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study showed that the caterpillar venom contains toxins that are similar to those produced by bacteria. Researchers believe that bacteria passed their genes to caterpillars more than 400 million years ago.

The venom of asp caterpillars causes severe pain that can last for several hours. In some cases, a bite can lead to nausea, vomiting, and seizures.

Although the venom of asp caterpillars is harmful to humans, researchers believe it could be used to develop new drugs. The toxins produced by the caterpillars can be used to deliver drugs to cells or to selectively kill cancer cells.

Here are some additional details from the study:

Asp caterpillars live usually in North and South America.They have a lush coat that hides an arsenal of poisonous spikes.

An asp caterpillar bite can cause instant and severe pain that can last for several hours. In some cases, the bite can lead to nausea, vomiting, and seizures.

The toxins produced by caterpillars are similar to those produced by bacteria.

Researchers believe that bacteria passed their genes to caterpillars more than 400 million years ago.

The venom of asp caterpillars can be used to develop new drugs.

The study of asp caterpillars is another example of how nature can be a source of new medicines. The researchers hope that the venom of asp caterpillars can be used to develop new treatments for pain, cancer and other diseases.

