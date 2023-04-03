'A basement with a bucket instead of a toilet': Zelensky said how he wants Putin to spend the rest of his life

On April 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernihiv region. The Head of State visited the village of Yahidne, which was under occupation from early March to April 2, 2022.

According to the President's Office, "in Chernihiv region, the President inspected the consequences of the crimes of the Russian occupiers in the village of Yahidne." He was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany, Robert Habeck, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić. They inspected the consequences of the occupation of the village of Yahidne by Russian troops and the war crimes committed by the Russians.

In particular, Zelensky and his guests visited a school in the basement of which the occupiers held 367 civilians in unsanitary conditions, without water and food, from March 3 to March 30, 2022. There were 50 children among the hostages, including several infants (the youngest was one and a half months old). About 400 people lived in this village before the occupation, and almost 370 people were held in the school basement of less than 200 square meters.

Office of the President of Ukraine reported that 11 people who were held hostage by the Russians died, unable to withstand the inhumane conditions. "Ten were shot by the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

During the conversation with the villagers, Zelensky thanked them for bravely surviving those terrible times and managing to survive in such terrible conditions.

"They were in the basement for 27 days. They survived - standing and sitting. Unfortunately, 11 people died. And all these people somehow lived in the dark and waited for the return of Ukraine," the head of state said. During their stay in the basement, the hostages of the Russian militants sat in the dark and tried to write the names and dates of the death of their fellow villagers on the walls so as not to forget. Children wrote lines of the national anthem of Ukraine.

A photo from the basement of the school where Russians kept residents of Yahidne village:

Zelensky remarked: "I can only add one thing. After seeing all this, I can wish the president of Russia to spend the rest of his life in the basement and with a bucket instead of a toilet."

Earlier, President Zelensky explained why he considers negotiations with the Russian dictator impossible.

