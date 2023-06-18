Suitable for brave girls: a swimsuit from the 60s is back in trends (photo)

The legendary swimsuit from the 60s has made a comeback and become a prominent trend in 2023. The three-piece swimsuit is known for its bold and feminine design.

This asymmetrical swimsuit connects the top and bottom, creating a unique and stylish look. In this article, we will guide you on the models to look for in 2023.

Read also: Bandeau, asymmetry and volume: the stylist showed trendy dresses for summer 2023 (photos)

The 1960s saw the first appearance of the tricycle model. And this year it has gained new popularity.

Video of the day

In this style, the upper and lower parts of the swimsuit are connected by an additional section between them. This is a narrow or wide band.

The highlight of tricot in 2023 is asymmetry and bright colors. Choose models with deep necklines and unusual section shapes.

Read also: Stylists showed interesting and unusual prints this summer (photos)

This year, the designers added voluminous bows, sequins, beads, embroidery and other decor.

An interesting model this year is a crochet tricot.

In 2023, you can choose completely different colors and shades. There are no taboos. However, black, coral, red, variegated, green, and blue are popular this summer.

Read also: Cargo, sandy color and pajama style: fashionable shorts for the summer are named (photos)

We would like to remind you that the famous designer Andre Tan spoke about the main fashion trends of summer 2023. It is worth paying attention to monochrome, bright red, cutouts and abdominal exposure, etc.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!