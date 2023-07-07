In Japan, people have found different ways to get rid of the unpleasant smell of sweat. In fact, they use several "fresh" ways.

Even in the heat of the day and in a stuffy office, they feel as if they've just taken a shower. We're going to tell you about a few of them:

1. The Japanese hardly ever wear perfume, but the use of pills is widespread in the country, the scent of which comes out through the pores with sweat.

2. Special underwear will help absorb unpleasant odors. Manufacturers have assured that this function will be available even after 100 wash cycles.

3. The Japanese brush their teeth immediately after eating, carefully monitoring the condition of the oral cavity.

4. Women use sprays and shampoos with persistent odors to ensure that the scent of freshness accompanies them even in the heat.

