Why towels get damaged during washing: how to prevent it

Terry towels are indispensable for ensuring comfort and hygiene in your bathroom. To keep these towels soft and pleasant to your skin for as long as possible, it is important to follow some simple rules when washing and caring for them.

Incorrect methods can make the material stiffer and reduce its service life. UAportal will tell you about five rules to remember when washing towels:

Rule number one: Use gels, not loose powders. The most common mistake is the use of bulk laundry detergents. For terry towels, it is better to use gels, as they prevent the villi from sticking together. It is also important not to overdo it with the amount of detergent, as this can make the item less soft.

Rule number two: Do not overload the washing machine. Don't try to fit too many towels in one wash, as this can reduce efficiency and prevent detergents from properly penetrating the fabric.

Read also: Top 6 methods to stretch clothes that shrunk after washing

Rule number three: Use vinegar or lemon juice to rinse. Add vinegar or lemon juice when rinsing your towels to keep them soft. These ingredients help make things less stiff.

Rule number four: Choose the right place to dry. Avoid drying towels in direct sunlight or near a hot radiator, as this can damage their structure. The best option is to dry them outdoors in the shade or in a well-ventilated area.

Rule number five: Clean the washing machine. Remember that a dirty washing machine can affect the quality of your laundry. Clean it regularly to ensure proper care and keep your towels and other items fresh.

By following these simple rules, you will preserve the softness and pleasantness of your terry towels, and they will delight you for as long as possible.

As a reminder, we have already written about why things get dirtier after washing in the machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!