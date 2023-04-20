Why you can't share your dreams on Thursday: folk signs and superstitions of this day of the week

Thursday is a day that is primarily associated with the word "clean". According to omens, this day is easy and promises good luck. Jupiter, the patron of Thursday, fills this day with wisdom and prudence. In addition, this day has some restrictions and guidelines on what can and cannot be done.

Read also: How to find a bill that will bring money

According to signs, on Thursday it is not recommended to share the content of dreams, especially if they are bad and disturbing. Since dreams usually come true on Thursday, such dreams can become reality. It is also not worth voicing any negative thoughts, premonitions, or wishes, because there is a high probability that every word can turn into reality. You should also not prepare kvass on Thursday.

Video of the day

According to signs, Thursday is favorable for starting new ventures, making large purchases, and even for a change of residence. This day promotes productive work and inspires new ideas.

For women, it is customary to collect water on Wednesday evening and put silver rings or spoons in it, and on Thursday morning wash their faces with this water. This will give women beauty and protect them from envious and evil eyes throughout the year.

On Thursday, it is also recommended to pay back debts, as this can lead to greater prosperity in the future.

Finally, on Thursday, it is necessary to tidy up the apartment, as this day promotes productivity and efficiency.

We will remind you that we have already written about why you cannot cut your hair yourself.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!