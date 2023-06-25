According to folk superstitions, there must be a tablecloth on the table. It symbolizes wealth and financial prosperity.

If you sit down to eat at a "naked" table, it is disrespectful to the food, so you can bring poverty. It is even customary to put various bills and coins under the tablecloth so that there is always money at home and the financial flow does not stop.

However, you should not put a dirty, darned, or torn tablecloth on the table. This will attract poverty, hunger, and misfortune to your home.

According to our ancestors, it is forbidden to put empty bottles, vases or jars on the tablecloth. This way you will attract emptiness to your wallet.

Remember that an old or worn-out tablecloth should not be thrown in the trash, as this can bring trouble to the house. It should be burned. Never use it as a rag.

