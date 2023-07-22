Why you should avoid fabric softener when washing towels and what to do to keep them soft for as long as possible

After a few washes, towels that were once soft and fluffy become stiff and even prickly to the touch. However, there is a simple life hack that will help restore the original characteristics of the fabric without the need for fabric softener.

One of the most effective ways to keep towels soft is to wash them with vinegar. In addition, you should avoid using conventional fabric softener, as it can make the towel fibers coarser and deprive them of their pleasant texture.

How to properly wash towels with vinegar

Add about 1/2 cup of vinegar to an equal amount of water and mix the solution. Put the towels in the washing machine and pour the vinegar into the machine along with the water. Use a cold cycle to keep the fabric soft. After washing, let the towels dry completely. Do not leave wet items in the washing machine to avoid deterioration of the fabric quality. To fluff up the towel fibers, try adding dryer balls or clean tennis balls to the dryer with the towels.

Remember that regular towel washing is also necessary to maintain our health. UAportal has prepared tips on how to properly care for your towel.

