Why does the washing machine "jumps" during operation and how to avoid it

Sometimes, while doing the laundry, you notice that your washing machine starts to behave strangely, rattling, shaking and even jumping around the room.

Although light vibration may be normal, serious shaking and jumping indicate the presence of serious problems, UNIAN writes. Let's look at the main causes of this phenomenon and how to avoid them.

One of the main reasons why the washing machine may shake is an excessive load of laundry. Make sure to distribute the laundry evenly over the drum and avoid overloading. A smooth or slippery floor can also cause the washing machine to shake. If you have a smooth floor, consider using special rubber feet for the washing machine feet. This will help reduce vibration. It is important to follow the rules for proper installation of the washing machine. It must stand on a level surface and all transport bolts used to transport the machine must be disconnected. Make sure that all the transport bolts used when transporting the washing machine have been properly removed before using it.

If you have already checked all of these aspects and the washing machine still continues to shake and jump during the wash, you probably need to call a specialist. The problem may be due to broken springs, worn shock absorbers, or other serious breakdowns that cannot be fixed by yourself.

In this case, it is better to contact a professional for diagnosis and repair, as trying to fix the problem yourself can lead to further damage.

