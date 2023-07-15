Why stains remain after washing windows: expert explanation and effective detergent

Window cleaning in summer is an important task as dust and dirt quickly accumulate on glass surfaces. The cleanliness of the windows affects the quality of lighting and the appearance of the room. There are many ways to clean windows, from old newspapers to special chemicals. Express has shared the best recipe for a homemade solution that does not leave streaks.

When not to wash windows

Cleaning expert and influencer Lynsey Crombie recommends avoiding window cleaning in sunny weather, especially during peak heatwaves. The best time to clean is when the weather is calm and overcast. The sun can cause streaks as the detergent dries quickly on the glass, leaving marks, spots and streaks.

An effective stain remover

To prepare an effective solution that does not leave streaks, you will need:

Water;

Soap or dishwashing detergent;

White vinegar.

"The best way to clean glass is to use warm, soapy water with white vinegar," recommends Lynsey.

White vinegar has active acids that quickly dissolve dirt. It works effectively on windows by breaking down greasy films that accumulate on the glass.

To prepare the solution, add a small amount of white vinegar to warm soapy water, especially if there is a lot of dirt on the window. You can also dilute the vinegar with water in a 2:1 ratio and spray the glass with a spray bottle.

Use a soft cloth or microfibre for cleaning to avoid scratches and streaks. By wiping the glass with the prepared solution and a cloth, you will be able to achieve a flawless clean and streak-free surface on your windows.

Remember, proper window cleaning affects the quality of lighting and the condition of your room, so it's worth spending some time on this procedure.

