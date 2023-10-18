Why tomatoes can't be stored in the fridge

Why can't tomatoes be stored in the refrigerator?

This product is not suitable for a storage in the refrigerator because it can affect on it's taste and color. As a result, the texture of this ingredient becomes powdery.

The same goes for cherry tomatoes, which are perfect as an appetizer because they are sweet. It is not recommended to store them at temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius, because these round fruits stop their enzymatic activity.

Why put tomato brushes stem down to preserve them?

Once past maturity, these tasty fruits may not be usable. Fortunately, there is a great trick for tomatoes to extend their shelf life outside of the refrigerator when these fruits are exposed to cold temperatures.

Whether grown or purchased, tomatoes make delicious dishes when placed stem side down or by a window. With this technique, you will be able to store them longer for making sauce or tasty preserves.

So, if you put this source of vitamins stem down, this product will keep its scarlet and firm, making it ideal for making salads and other dishes. The flesh will be juicy, and the appearance of the tomato you can grow at home will stay the same longer. If stored in bunches, the vegetable will not mold or rot quickly.

How to store more green tomatoes?

If you decide to harvest green tomatoes, don't do it in the refrigerator. It is best to do it outdoors at a room temperature. This ingredient must be exposed to indirect sunlight for proper ripening. Leaving them outside will keep mold and bacteria at bay. Even greenish tomatoes are recommended to put in the same position with the stem down, but in a cardboard bag.

