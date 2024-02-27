We all know that a solar eclipse is a spectacular sight. But did you know that it also has a significant impact on clouds?

Daily video

It also emphasizes the need for further research into climate engineering, so that we can better understand its potential impacts, writes Science Alert.

A recent study showed that cumulonimbus clouds dissipate quickly during a solar eclipse. When sunlight is blocked, the earth's surface cools, which reduces the upward flow of warm air. These upward flows are necessary for the formation of cumulus clouds, so without them, the clouds dissipate.

This effect can have significant implications for climate engineering. Climate engineering is a proposed solution to mitigate climate change that involves blocking some of the sunlight from reaching the Earth.

Research shows that blocking sunlight can lead to fewer clouds. This could have negative consequences, as clouds reflect sunlight and thus help cool the Earth.

Scientists say that this phenomenon needs further research. They need to understand exactly how the eclipse affects the clouds and what the implications for climate engineering might be.

Here are some of the key points of the study:

Cumulus clouds begin to dissipate when only 15% of the Sun is covered.

This effect occurs only over land because the ocean does not cool fast enough.

A decrease in cloud cover can have negative consequences for climate engineering.

Scientists say that this phenomenon needs further investigation.

This study is an important step in our understanding of how a solar eclipse affects clouds.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!