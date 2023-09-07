Why you need to feed grapes in autumn and how to do it: tips

Grapes are not only a delicious berry but also a plant that requires careful maintenance, especially in autumn. Feeding grapes during this period is a key factor in maintaining plant health and crop quality.

This was reported by Pixel. Experts shared tips on how to feed grapes in autumn.

After harvesting, grapes lose a significant amount of energy and nutrients that need to be restored. This is especially true for phosphorus and potassium, which are important for the formation of future bunches and the strength of the root system.

In autumn, grapes are actively preparing for the winter period, forming the buds for the next year, which will determine the quantity and quality of the future harvest. Feeding during this period helps:

Strengthening the root system and plant immunity. Increasing resistance to frost, drought, diseases and pests. Stimulating flowering and fruiting. Improving the aroma, taste and colour of berries.

Fertilising grapes in autumn involves the use of fertilisers rich in phosphorus and potassium, as well as trace elements such as magnesium, iron, manganese, boron and others. These elements help to strengthen the plant, improve metabolism and improve the quality of grapes.

Avoid using nitrogen fertilisers in autumn, as they can stimulate the growth of green mass and reduce the winter hardiness of the vine.

There are two ways to fertilise grapes in autumn:

Dry fertilisers: scatter them around the trunk circle of the grapes and slightly bury them into the soil.

Liquid fertilisers: dissolve them in water and feed the plant after the main watering.

The timing of fertilisation depends on the type of fertiliser and the condition of the plant. It is recommended to fertilise the plant twice: after harvest and before the onset of frost.

The amount of fertiliser to apply depends on the age and size of the plant, as well as the type of fertiliser. 50 to 200 g of dry fertiliser or 5 to 10 litres of liquid fertiliser is used per plant.

