Why you can't sleep with your feet to the door: omens and superstitions

According to the beliefs of our ancestors, the door is a connection between our world and the kingdom of the dead, so the dead are traditionally carried out of the house with their feet facing forward. In this regard, folk beliefs warn against sleeping with your feet to the door at night, because the soul can go on a journey and get lost in other worlds.

In addition, folk beliefs claim that evil spirits can enter the room through an open door at night, which can frighten the sleeping person. Therefore, it was believed that sleeping with your feet to the door can lead, at least, to unpleasant dreams, and even horrors.

In addition, in some cultures, such as Scandinavian, it was believed that a person leaves his body during sleep. If you sleep with your feet towards the door, i.e. towards the exit, the soul can leave the body and not return, which can lead to the person's death. Therefore, they emphasized that you can sleep with your feet facing the exit only if the door is closed.

It is also believed that evil spirits can enter the house through an open door at night, and they can take energy from a person, leading to loss of vitality, health problems, conflicts in the family, and other negative consequences.

Some also note that according to Feng Shui teachings, sleeping with your feet facing the door can interfere with the free flow of energy in the room as it circulates between the window and the door. In this teaching, it is believed that such an arrangement of the bed can affect the harmony and energy in the room, causing various negative consequences, such as loss of energy, a disorder in relationships, health problems, etc.

For many modern people, the mentioned belief is just a superstition. Some may begin to believe it when they look for reasons for poor sleep and believe that lack of sleep is due to the fact that they sleep with their feet against the door.

Superstitions will always exist, as will people who may agree or disagree with them. Whether you can sleep with your feet against doors, windows, etc. is a personal matter of each person, as well as the right to believe in anything, or not to believe at all.

