Why you shouldn't keep bay leaves in soup: what can harm this spice

Bay leaves are always available in the kitchen of experienced chefs. It is a wonderful spice that can be used to enhance the flavor of various dishes, but how to use bay leaves correctly so as not to harm your health?

Chefs recommend lightly crushing the bay leaves before adding them to the soup, this will help to "revitalize" it and better release oils, which will enrich the taste of the dish. In addition, to get the most out of bay leaves, you need to know when to add them to a dish.

As a rule, bay leaves are added 5 minutes before the first dish is ready and 10 minutes before the second dish is ready. If you add the bay a couple of minutes before the end, it will not have time to "give" the dish flavor.

It is very important to remove the bay leaf from the dish after cooking, otherwise, the dish will become too bitter. The fact is that the essential oils in the leaves have an unpleasant bitter flavor.

In addition, you need to remember that bay leaves can be dangerous. If you are pregnant, it is best to avoid eating it, as in some cases, bay leaves can cause miscarriage. It should also be remembered that bay leaves are poisonous to cats and dogs, so they should be kept out of reach.

