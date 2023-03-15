Choosing a perfume is an important task that must be done responsibly to ensure pleasant emotions and comfort throughout the day. Unfortunately, some people follow the recommendations of perfume consultants and choose fragrances poorly, which can even lead to headaches. However, there is a simple and effective way to choose your fragrance correctly.

According to the advice on the prostoway website, when choosing a perfume, you should not agree to the consultant's suggestion to smell coffee, as this common method is completely wrong. Instead, you should use plain water, which will help you choose a perfume without confusion and mistakes.

According to research, the smell of coffee can mislead the olfactory receptors because it has a strong enough smell that it can overwhelm the nose and confuse the scents. Thus, coffee is not the best option when choosing a perfume.

To choose the right perfume, all you need to do is take a bottle of plain water with you and take one sip after testing each fragrance. This method will allow you to identify the right scent without confusion.

So, if you're planning to buy a new perfume, don't forget about a simple but effective way to choose. By choosing a fragrance using plain water, you can find your perfect perfume and enjoy its pleasant scent throughout the day.

