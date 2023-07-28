Why it is not strictly forbidden to let others try on your wedding ring

Wedding rings have long been endowed with special power and energy. In today's world, they are more often seen as a piece of jewellery, and it seems that this attitude may be linked to the rise in divorce rates. But it is worth paying attention to the many signs and superstitions associated with wedding rings.

When choosing wedding rings, you should make sure that they are the same for both the bride and groom. If the rings are of different widths, it is believed that this can affect the harmony of the couple's relationship, Ukr.Media writes.

You should also pay attention to the design of the rings. Any inserts, inscriptions or stones can add difficulties and roughness to your life. It is emphasised that it is better to choose smooth rings so that your life together is smooth. But if you want to make this jewellery unique, let the designs and engravings be smooth.

It is noted that wedding rings made of two types of metal (for example, white and yellow gold) can lead to a double life for one of the spouses.

Even your closest relatives and friends are not allowed to measure your wedding rings. Even if they do not intend to deliberately cause trouble, it can negatively affect your fate and well-being.

If the ring is an inheritance, it can only be used if the previous owner has been happily married for at least 25 years.

It is not recommended to solve financial complications by selling the ring, as it is believed to cause problems in family relationships. Even if the ring has become too small, it is better to expand it, as it is believed that this will prolong the happy years of your life together.

In the case of divorce, it is better to sell the ring that has become redundant immediately so as not to bring negative effects on future relationships.

If you have a habit of twisting your wedding ring on your finger, you should try to get rid of it. Firstly, it can lead to divorce, and secondly, the ring can slip off your finger and get lost.

In conclusion, it's worth remembering that no prejudice can separate two people if they truly love each other. Once you have received the symbol of marriage - a wedding ring - you should treat it with care to show respect for your partner.

