Often, older family members forbid whistling at home. The main explanation for this is that poverty will settle in the house and there will be no money.

However, there are other reasons why this prohibition should be observed. It came from ancient beliefs about the wind, which can cause disasters.

Read also: 5 items to keep in your wallet to attract money

Here are the consequences of whistling at home:

1. Whistling can deprive you of money, and men may have problems in business.

2. If unmarried girls whistle, it will lead to loneliness. Because no one will come to her house.

Video of the day

3. Whistling can ruin a career and work achievements.

4. In a house where whistling is heard, good luck may disappear.

5. If a pregnant woman whistles, she may have difficulties during childbirth.

6. Animals may get sick or die if someone whistle in the house. The garden or vegetable garden near such a house may wither away.

7. Different evil spirits communicate through whistling, so demons may appear around a person. Evil spirits will attract illnesses, problems, and conflicts.

8. It is forbidden to whistle at night in any city, because you will bring trouble.

Read also: Five amulets that will bring happiness and success to your home

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!