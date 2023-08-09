Some surfaces should never be wiped with paper. And it's not just because of a belief in folk signs, particularly when it comes to tabletops.

There are objective circumstances that are important to know about, Patrioty Ukrainy writes. It seems that paper napkins are soft and delicate, but their composition can harm lacquered and liquid crystal surfaces. The fact is that even with a little friction, micro-scratches remain on the surface, which negatively affects the appearance of furniture or the screen, especially during broadcasts.

It is also not recommended to wipe glassware with paper. This can lead to small paper particles being left behind, which often create an impression that is much worse than regular stains. If something spills onto a fabric surface or carpet, it is best to avoid using paper napkins. They will be very difficult to remove from the fabric fibers.

